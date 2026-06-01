Stock Market Today, June 1: HIVE Digital Rises Ahead of Results as Analyst Backs AI Data Center Push

Hive Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE), a green energy crypto‑mining data‑center operator, closed Monday at $4.76, up 5.31%. Shares moved higher as investors reacted to fresh analyst price target hikes and positioning ahead of fiscal results, and they are watching upcoming earnings details on digital-assets and AI data-center growth.

The company’s trading volume reached 50.1 million shares, which is about 154% above compared with its three-month average of 19.7 million shares. Hive Digital Technologies went public in 2011 and has grown 157% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.27% to finish Monday at 7,599.96, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.42% to close at 27,086.81. Within cryptocurrency mining, industry peers Mara Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) closed at $14.85 (+3.27%) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) finished at $28.25 (+4.21%) as investors tracked sector demand and recent capacity expansions.

What this means for investors

HIVE Digital Technologies shares increased after Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $4.60 from $3.00, providing support ahead of the company’s upcoming fiscal results. This development highlights HIVE’s access to power, renewable-powered Bitcoin mining, and its plans to expand into AI and high-performance computing data centers.

The nextearnings callwill give investors a look at HIVE’s mining profits, digital-asset holdings, power capacity, and what it needs to expand into AI and high-performance computing. Updates on future projects will matter most if they show HIVE can turn its land and power access into funded data centers, customer deals, and new revenue streams beyond Bitcoin mining.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.