Stock Market Today, June 1: CoreWeave Surges on Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 Deployment

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), a cloud provider for AI infrastructure management, closed Monday at $124.82, up 13.96%. The stock moved higher after news of its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Vera Rubin NVL72 deployment, Russell 3000 Index inclusion prospects, and bullish commentary on AI infrastructure demand that investors are watching for sustainability.

Trading volume reached 54 million shares, coming in about 90% above its three-month average of 28.4 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 212% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.27% to finish Monday at 7,600, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.42% to close at 27,087. Within cloud infrastructure technology, industry peers Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) closed at $261.26, down 3.47%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) finished at $460.52, up 2.28%, underscoring divergent AI-cloud sentiment.

What this means for investors

CoreWeave announced today that it was first in the AI infrastructure sector to bring the Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 system to the cloud on its rack-scale platform. The Vera Rubin system includes Nvidia GPUs, CPUs, advanced microprocessors, and its next-generation, high-performance network interface card. CoreWeave now has the latest technology to offer its technology partners.

Investors appreciate its ability to obtain Nvidia’s leading technology early, thanks to their relationship. Nvidia owned a roughly 11% equity stake in CoreWeave as of March 31, and reports say the company may be increasing its stake. CoreWeave will also be added to the Russell 3000 Index, along with several other technology firms, beginning trading on June 27.

Investors should still expect volatility as CoreWeave continues to need capital and trades on momentum.

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Howard Smith has positions in Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.