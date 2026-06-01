Stock Market Today, June 1: AMC Entertainment Surges After Reporting 25.5 Million May Moviegoers

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), a global movie theater operator, closed Monday at $2.11, up 21.97%. The stock moved higher after data showed 25.5 million May visitors -- its strongest May figures since 2019. Investors are watching to see whether elevated attendance and blockbuster releases can sustain 2026 box-office momentum. Trading volume reached 115.3 million shares, about 276% above its three-month average of 30.6 million shares. AMC Entertainment IPO'd in 2013 and has fallen 99% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 0.27% to finish Monday at 7,600, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.42% to close at 27,087. Among entertainment peers, Cinemark closed at $31.01 (up 10.75%), and Reading International ended at $1.23 (up 8.85%), reflecting renewed enthusiasm for theater operators.

What this means for investors

AMC just reported its strongest May attendance since 2019, and the market seems optimistic that a turnaround could be in store. CEO Adam Aron noted that this blockbuster-aided boost could continue throughout 2026, anchored by big upcoming releases like “Toy Story 5, Supergirl, and Minions and Monsters.”

While this news is a promising lifeline for AMC stock, investors need to remember that the company has a net debt balance of roughly $7 billion, versus a market cap of only $1.1 billion -- so it is far from out of the woods, even with this recent rise in attendance. That said, AMC’s cash from operations turned positive over the last year, so the company’s streamlining efforts seem to be gaining traction.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.