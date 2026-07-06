Stock Market Today, July 6: Semiconductor Momentum Lifts Nasdaq as Dow Closes Above 53,000

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.12% to 26,121 as semiconductor strength persisted, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.72% to 7,537.43 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) climbed 0.29% to 53,055.91, marking its first close above the 53,000 milestone.

Gold prices rose 1.23% to $4,176.30 as of U.S. market close, while the 10-Year Treasury yield edged up 0.01% to 4.49% as Consumer Cyclical shares led the session vs. a decline in Industrials and relative strength in Financial Services.

Today's biggest moves

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) helped lead market cap gains following the holiday weekend, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) rose as artificial intelligence chip demand accelerated. Conversely, Solstice Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:SOLS) plummeted 15.14% after announcing a $14.5 billion agreement to acquire Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI).

What this means for investors

Monday’s advance showed that market leadership remains concentrated in AI-linked technology and semiconductor stocks. The Nasdaq led the major indexes; the S&P 500 also rose, and the Dow closed above 53,000 for the first time. Beneath those gains, the more important takeaway is that investors continue to reward companies tied to AI infrastructure and large-cap balance-sheet strength, even as broader market participation remains uneven.

The current policy and economic environment complicates market leadership. A softer June jobs report indicates cooling labor demand, while recent services data demonstrates continued expansion and sustains price pressures within policy discussions. Potential Trump Account inflows could provide additional support for large-cap equities. However, the next stage of the rally will depend primarily on inflation data, Treasury yields as well as earnings results. The key question moving forward is whether AI-driven momentum can broaden into a more robust market advance or remain concentrated among a limited group of technology leaders.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.