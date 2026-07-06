Stock Market Today, July 6: AMC Entertainment Falls as Share Sales Complicate Summer Box Office Rebound

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), a theatrical motion picture exhibition and cinema operations company, closed at $1.74, down 7.93%. Investors are monitoring the upcoming earnings webcast and summer box office performance closely.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,537.43, up 0.72%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,121, up 1.12%. Among movie theater exhibition and cinema operations peers, Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) closed at $29.95, down 5.01%, and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) closed at $37.33, down 6.39%, showing weak trading across the group.

What this means for investors

AMC’s decline came as selected theater stocks traded lower, with investors weighing the company’s recent capital raises against improving box-office trends. The $150 million at-the-market offering and $200 million registered direct offering added liquidity and supported debt-reduction efforts, but the new share issuance keeps dilution central to the stock’s near-term debate.

The summer box office is helping balance out AMC’s challenges. The company just had its busiest U.S. weekend of 2026, thanks to Toy Story 5 and other new releases. Higher attendance and more food and drink sales show how quickly AMC can benefit from a healthier release slate. The next quarterly report will reveal whether this increased traffic is leading to better profits and sufficient financial improvement to ease pressure on its financing.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.