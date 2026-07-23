Stock Market Today, July 23: Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Soars on Robust Steel Demand and Pricing

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), an integrated flat-rolled steel and iron ore producer, closed at $10.96, up 15.98%. Quarterly results and upbeat guidance drove the gain; investors are watching second-half earnings and third-quarter adjusted EBITDA.

Trading volume reached 64.1 million shares, coming in about 223% above its three-month average of 19.8 million shares.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 1.21% to 7,408, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 2.15% to 25,138. Among other domestic flat-rolled steel manufacturing names, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) closed at $241.15, up 2.23%, while Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) closed at $240.57, up 0.81%, highlighting firmer trading in domestic steel peers.

What this means for investors

Cleveland-Cliffs confirmed today that the domestic steel market is thriving. Revenue improved both sequentially and year over year as steel pricing and demand remain strong.

Cliffs saw free cash flow turn positive with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumping from $95 million in Q1 to $286 million in Q2. Management expects it to approximately double to $575 million in the third quarter.

The company isn’t alone in seeing strength in the sector. Last week, Steel Dynamics posted strong Q2 profit and record shipments, reinforcing domestic pricing strength. Sector leader Nucor will announce its second-quarter results next week. Investors can likely expect more of the same.

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Howard Smith has positions in Nucor and has the following options: short August 2026 $230 calls on Nucor, short September 2026 $195 calls on Nucor, and short September 2026 $200 calls on Nucor. The Motley Fool recommends Steel Dynamics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.