Stock Market Today, July 22: Ondas Secures $70 Million in New Orders, Rises 28% Over the Last Week

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS), a drone networking and autonomous defense systems provider, closed at $8.00, up 4.44%. Premarket, the company announced $70 million in new orders over the past month, and investors are watching the execution of the order backlog next. Trading volume reached 171.9M shares, coming in about 107% above its three-month average of 82.9M shares. Ondas IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 30% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.13% to 7,499, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 0.57% to 25,691. Among aerospace & defense peers in private wireless, drone, and counter-UAS systems, AeroVironment closed at $150.35, up 1.01%, while Red Cat Holdings finished at $7.83, down 8.85%, underscoring uneven sentiment across the group.

What this means for investors

After seeing its stock nearly halve from $12 to $6 since the start of June, drone-focused Ondas has rebounded nicely over the last week, announcing $70 million in new orders over the last four weeks. This figure is attention-grabbing because it shows a sharp rise from $40 million in June and $30 million in May, indicating an acceleration in growth.

Buoyed by this burgeoning order book, a backlog of over $450 million, and $1.4 billion in cash available for use with the company’s serial acquisition strategy, Ondas and its management believe it will generate $525 million in sales in 2026. Compared to the company’s market cap of $4.4 billion, this growth is an interesting story to monitor. That said, Ondas is relying heavily upon shareholder dilution to fund its voracious appetite for M&A -- shares outstanding have doubled over the last year -- so ONDS stock will remain a highly volatile, high-risk, high-reward proposition.

Should you buy stock in Ondas right now?

Before you buy stock in Ondas, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ondas wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $370,332!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ondas. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.