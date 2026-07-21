Stock Market Today, July 21: UiPath Falls 1% Despite Tech Stock Rebound

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an artificial intelligence (AI) robotic and automation software provider, closed at $12.04, down 0.99%. Recent investment reports that put the spotlight on UiPath's customer demand could have put it in focus, while investors will be watching the nextearnings callfor guidance and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) trends.

Trading volume reached 175.3 million shares, coming in about 235% above its three-month average of 52.3 million shares. UiPath IPO'd in 2021 and has fallen 832 since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.89% to 7,509, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.29% to 25,837. Among application software peers focused on enterprise automation, Appian closed at $25.35, down 2.61%, and Pegasystems closed at $30.94, down 2.27%.

What this means for investors

UiPath slipped slightly today, but the increased trading volume suggests the stock is on investor radars. It has gained 17% in the past month as investors begin to re-enter the software-as-a-service sector, thinking this year’s dramatic sell-off could have been overblown. While there was no direct UiPath news, a Zacks report yesterday highlighted continued demand for its services and rising ARR.

UiPath uses AI to automate repetitive tasks, but the risk is that clients will eventually be able to integrate AI-driven automation without needing an intermediary like UiPath to help them. Last week it announced a deal with UK-based online retailer, The Very Group, to provide agentic AI pricing, demonstrating commercial demand. However, it is a competitive and rapidly evolving space, and analysts are concerned that UiPath isn’t growing fast enough.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends Appian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.