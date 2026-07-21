Stock Market Today, July 21: Micron Surges 12% as Semiconductor Strength Lifts Nasdaq

The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.29% to 25,837, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.89% to 7,509 ,and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.74% to 52,225, snapping a three-session losing streak as semiconductor strength outweighed trade and geopolitical tensions.

Gold prices rose 1.75% to $4,082.73 as of U.S. market close, and the 10-Year Treasury yield climbed 0.03% to 4.63%. Industrial and energy shares gained the most, while communications and consumer defensive stocks were in the red.

Today's biggest moves

Micron Technology surged 12%, and Sandisk Corporation soared 14% in a memory-led technology rally. An 8% increase from Advanced Micro Devices extended yesterday’s gains following its artificial intelligence (AI) deal with Microsoft. General Motors lifted early sentiment on strong quarterly results, and AeroVironment shares pushed upwards on news of a new U.S. Army contract.

What this means for investors

Beaten-down semiconductor stocks rebounded today, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq despite increasing geopolitical concerns and renewed tariff uncertainty. WTI crude oil gained 2% to trade at almost $85 a barrel, and analysts weighed the implications of a proposed 50% tariff on a range of Canadian goods.

Further inflation fears didn’t slow investor enthusiasm for chip stocks, particularly as strong export data from South Korea showed continued AI demand. For investors, today’s gains offer some reassurance that the recent pullback was more of a reset rather than a wider loss of confidence. Tomorrow’s results from Alphabet and Tesla will provide more insight into the correlation between heavy AI spending and earnings.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, AeroVironment, Alphabet, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.