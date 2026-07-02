Stock Market Today, July 2: UiPath Gains as Agentic Automation Strategy Faces Earnings Test

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), an agentic automation software platform, closed at $11.69, up 1.21%. The stock was tracking its automation story in premarket trading, and investors are watching the next earnings date as the near-term catalyst.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,483.24, unchanged from the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 25,832, down 0.80%. Among enterprise software and business process automation peers, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $390.49, up 1.62%, and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) ended at $166.11, up 1.76%.

What this means for investors

UiPath’s gain kept investors focused on whether its agentic automation strategy can translate into stronger annual recurring revenue growth, customer expansion, and operating leverage. The company is trying to move beyond traditional robotic process automation and position itself as an orchestration layer for complex enterprise workflows, where AI agents, robots, people, applications, and data can work together inside governed business processes.

The launch of UiPath’s Maestro Case supports its move toward agentic automation. The next earnings update should give investors a clearer read on whether this strategy is supporting durable growth and higher enterprise demand.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Salesforce, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.