Stock Market Today, July 2: Opendoor Slips as Housing Rebound Hopes Run Into Margin Pressure

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), a digital residential home buying and selling platform, closed at $4.90, down 0.81%. Broader tech selling pressured the shares, and investors are watching chip and AI momentum for signs of stabilization.

The company’s trading volume reached 89.5M shares, which is roughly 112% above its three-month average of 42.2M shares.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.07% to 7,473.24, unchanged from the previous session. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 0.80% to 25,832. Among U.S. residential real estate technology and online home-buying/selling services peers, Z closed at $33.43, up 1.24%, and Compass finished at $12.62, up 0.60%, showing firmer trading than Opendoor Technologies during the session.

What this means for investors

Opendoor’s recent decline kept attention on whether its operating turnaround can hold in a challenging housing market. The stock lagged some housing-technology peers, though its Russell 3000 inclusion may help explain the elevated trading volume. Upcoming updates on housing demand, resale margins, and adjusted EBITDA progress will be the clearest signals of whether the turnaround is gaining durability.

For long-term investors, the key test is whether Opendoor can expand home acquisitions, improve resale economics, and turn recent inventory progress into a more durable path toward profitability.

Should you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $400,101!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,212,683!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 911% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 2, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.