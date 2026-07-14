Markets

Stock Market Today, July 14: IBM Slides After Profit Warning Weighs on Dow

July 14, 2026 — 12:36 pm EDT

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

As of noon today, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.26% to 7,535.12, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 0.81% to 26,083.42 on tech strength, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) sank 0.19% to 52,401.14 thanks mostly to one name.

Market movers

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) plunged after a profit warning, weighing on the Dow even as bank stocks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) surged after earnings. On the Nasdaq, Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) jumped on upbeat company-specific news.

What this means for investors

Big bank results kicked off earnings season on a mostly positive note. Also, this morning, cooler inflation data helped ease bond yields and gave new Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Warsh more room to avoid or delay raising interest rates.

U.S. inflation eased more than expected in June, dropping to 3.5% annually. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell by 0.4% month-over-month, primarily driven by a 9.7% drop in gasoline prices.

IBM’s earnings warning negatively impacted the Dow, though. In its Q2 pre-announcement, the company said weakness in its software and infrastructure businesses has hurt results. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said customers are diverting investments to hardware, including servers, storage, and memory.

While this might prompt investors to reset expectations for IBM’s stock, it also provides further evidence that chip and other hardware makers used in the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out may have more room to run.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group, International Business Machines, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

IBM
JPM
GS
TSEM
CLSK

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