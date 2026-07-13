Stock Market Today, July 13: SK Hynix Tumbles 15% in South Korea, Leading Semiconductor Drop at Midday

At midday, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 1.06% to 26,002.95, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.49% to 7,538.37 as growth sectors faltered, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) declined 0.26% to 52,501.95.

Gold prices dropped 1.78% to $4,015.70 as of midday, and the 10-Year Treasury yield rose 0.03% to 4.60%. Consumer defensive stocks gained 1.03% while healthcare stocks dropped 1.08%.

Today's biggest moves

Memory stocks dipped this morning after SK Hynix stocks plunged in South Korea. Last week, the chipmaker soared after its debut on U.S. exchanges, but today, investors sold off following a brokerage report suggesting it may not meet its quarterly profit estimates. The jitters dragged on peers, including Micron Technology, Seagate Technology, and Sandisk. Biogen gained following a Truist upgrade citing optimism for the company’s Alzheimer’s pipeline.

What this means for investors

The prospect of further disruptions to oil supplies and increased hostilities in the Middle East weighed on stocks this morning. WTI crude surged 4.6% to almost $75 a barrel amid reports of renewed clashes between the U.S. and Iran, and potential restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Airline stocks, which had begun to recover on hopes of a full peace deal, dropped, and investors shifted again to defensive stocks. The worry is that elevated energy prices could fuel higher inflation, which could cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and reduce risk appetite. All eyes will be on major banks this week as they kick off the second-quarter earnings season for clues about the resilience of consumers’ financials and the economy.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,679!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,805!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 929% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 13, 2026.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Truist Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.