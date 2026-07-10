Stock Market Today, July 10: Markets Edge Higher and SK Hynix Soars on Debut

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 0.42% to 7,575.39 as it neared a weekly gain, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.29% to 26,281.61 amid record tech insider buying, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) added 0.29% to $52,637.01, supported by broad-based buying in banking shares.

Gold prices fell 0.47% to $4,112.62 an an ounce, and the 10-Year Treasury yield gained 0.02% to 4.56%. Most sectors finished in the green, with communications and financial services stocks leading the gainers, while industrial and healthcare stocks slid.

Today's biggest moves

SK Hynix soared 13% in its record-breaking $26.5 billion Wall Street debut, while EquipmentShare surged 17% after raising its 2026 outlook. WD-40 Company climbed 11% on strong third-quarter results, and Meta Platforms extended its gains, taking it to a 15% increase in the past week and making it the top Magnificent Seven performer today.

What this means for investors

Major U.S. indexes climbed today as traders looked past tensions in the Middle East and prepared for the upcoming earnings season. SK Hynix began trading on the Nasdaq, marking the largest foreign IPO to date. Competitors such as Micron Technology slipped as the new entrant took market share. However, comments from SK Hynix Chief Executive Officer Kwak Noh-Jung suggest potential resilience in the sector — he believes memory-chip shortages will persist beyond 2030.

Another optimistic signal is that a record number of tech insiders have bought their own stock over the past six months, reflecting internal confidence even as investors are becoming cautious about high levels of AI capital expenditure.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool recommends WD-40. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.