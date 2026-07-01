Stock Market Today, July 1: Meta Surges on Reported Plan for AI Cloud Business

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), a social networking and digital advertising platforms provider, closed at $612.91. Shares rose 8.81% as premarket cloud-business reports eased investor concerns about AI spending. Investors are watching whether the new cloud effort can support future margins and AI demand.

The company’s trading volume reached 45.1M shares, which is in about 159% above its three-month average of 17.4M shares.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) closed at 7,483.23, down 0.22%, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) finished at 26,040, down 0.66%. Among digital advertising and social networking platforms peers, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) closed at $357.89, up 1.29%, and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) closed at $4.75, up 6.98 %.

What this means for investors

Meta Platforms’ rally followed reports that the company is developing a cloud business to generate revenue from excess AI computing capacity, giving investors a new way to think about its heavy AI infrastructure spending. The reported initiative may involve offering access to AI models hosted on Meta’s proprietary systems, which could reframe the company’s data-center expansion as a potential revenue source rather than solely a cost burden.

This distinction is important as Meta has increased its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to $125 billion to $145 billion, making AI returns a key factor in its valuation. Since the cloud initiative is still in development, investors will need further evidence before considering it a significant business line. Meta’s next earnings report should provide more insight into revenue growth, margins, capital expenditures, and whether AI infrastructure spending is delivering sustainable financial returns.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.