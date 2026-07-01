Stock Market Today, July 1: CoreWeave Stock Tumbles as Meta Cloud Report Raises Customer Concerns

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV), a specialized AI cloud infrastructure provider, closed at $85.69, down 13.92%. Shares fell after a Bloomberg report said Meta Platforms plans to expand into cloud infrastructure, raising competition concerns for AI infrastructure providers. Investors are now watching whether CoreWeave’s backlog and customer relationships will absorb the pressure.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.22% to 7,483.23, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) dropped 0.66% to 26,040. Within AI cloud infrastructure and specialized GPU compute services, Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) slid 17.01% to $229.18 and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) declined 5.73% to $27.65 as traders reassessed competition in the AI infrastructure trade.

What this means for investors

CoreWeave shares fell after reports that Meta Platforms could start a cloud business to sell extra AI computing power, which would mean more competition for companies like CoreWeave. The report was especially relevant for CoreWeave because Meta is already a major customer. Now, investors are less worried about general cloud competition and more interested in whether large AI buyers will eventually manage or profit from their own computing resources.

This news comes at a time when Neocloud stocks are under pressure, AI infrastructure spending is high, and questions remain about CoreWeave’s ability to convert its backlog into actual capacity. CoreWeave’s $99.4 billion backlog and more than 3.5 gigawatts of contracted power show strong demand, but investors are still watching capital spending, financing costs, customer concentration, and whether large AI customers continue relying on specialized providers as their own infrastructure expands.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.