Stock Market Today, Jan. 9: Opendoor Technologies Jumps After Trump Unveils $200 Billion Mortgage Bond Plan

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), an online home-buying platform, closed Friday at $7.29, up 13.37%. Opendoor Technologies IPO'ed in 2020 and has fallen 33% since going public. Trading volume reached 165.2 million shares, about 64% above its three-month average of 101 million shares.

Friday’s catalyst was President Donald Trump’s $200 billion U.S. mortgage bond purchase plan, and investors are now watching how lower mortgage rates could support housing activity.

How the markets moved today



The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.65% to finish at 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.81% to 23,671. Within real estate technology, industry peer Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) slipped 1.72% even as Opendoor rallied. Investors are weighing how policy-driven housing demand may reshape competitive dynamics.

What this means for investors

Opendoor, as well as other stocks in the real estate sector, had very good days in the market with President Trump's announced mortgage bond purchase plan. Investors piled into the stock, positioning themselves for the potential for lower mortgage rates and an unlocking of the housing market. At one point during the trading day, shares were up over 20%.

While the market is clearly excited about these announcements, investors should remember that no official action has been taken yet, as this announcement was made on social media. The details of any official action are worth paying attention to for investors interested in this space.

Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.