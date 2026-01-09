Markets
Stock Market Today, Jan. 9: Intel Surges After Trump Praises CEO Lip-Bu Tan and Touts U.S. Chip Leadership

January 09, 2026 — 05:53 pm EST

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), designer and manufacturer of microprocessors and related semiconductor products, rose 10.8% to $45.55 on Friday. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 13,893% since going public. Trading volume reached 182.5 million shares, doubling its three-month average of 91 million.

Friday’s move followed comments from President Trump praising Intel and CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 0.64% to finish at 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.81% to close at 23,671. Within the semiconductor industry, peers Advanced Micro Devices slipped 0.74% and Nvidia slid 0.12%, underscoring Intel’s outperformance as investors digest the ever-shifting semiconductor landscape amid AI's rise to prominence.

What this means for investors

Just a couple days after announcing at CES that it had shipped the first of its next-gen Core Ultra Series 3 processors, Intel and its CEO received positive comments from President Trump, stating, "The United States Government is proud to be a shareholder of Intel." The government's initial $9 billion investment in Intel has now more than doubled since being purchased in August 2024.

In addition to this backing from the U.S. government, Intel also received a $5 billion investment from Nvidia late last year, making the former an even more enticing turnaround stock. That said, Intel is already a $200 billion company and is yet to return to positive free cash flows, so it still has a lot to prove as it shifts toward serving the booming AI market.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 969%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

