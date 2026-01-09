Stock Market Today, Jan. 9: Applied Digital Jumps as Investors Reprice AI Infrastructure Growth

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), a next-generation AI data center operator, closed Friday’s session at $37.68, up 17.97%. Applied Digital IPO'd in 2022 and has grown 677% since going public. Trading volume reached 85.5 million shares, coming in about 165% above versus its three-month average of 32.2 million shares.



Friday’s action reflected investors responding to Applied Digital’s fiscal Q2 AI-driven revenue surge, ongoing hyperscaler lease discussions, and fresh analyst upgrades.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 0.64% to close at 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose 0.81% to finish at 23,671. Within Internet Services and Infrastructure, industry peers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) gained 2.36% and 3.67%, respectively, as investors weighed expanding AI infrastructure partnerships and record AI-related bookings.

Applied Digital shares surged nearly 18% as investors focused on accelerating AI-driven revenue and improving contract visibility. A roughly 250% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue marks a clear transition from speculative buildout to active deployment of AI infrastructure.

Management’s disclosure of advanced discussions around a potential $5 billion hyperscaler lease highlights what can materially alter the risk profile of a data center operator. The potential spin-out of the cloud compute segment adds another dimension, opening the door to valuing infrastructure assets separately from higher-volatility services.

Applied Digital's volume surged well above recent norms as investors adjusted exposure, partly reinforced by analyst upgrades and parallel strength in established data center operators. Moving forward, securing large-scale leases and maintaining high utilization rates will determine whether Applied Digital can sustain the higher expectations now priced into the stock.

