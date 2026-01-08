Markets
F

Stock Market Today, Jan. 8: Ford Rises After Analyst Upgrade Boosts Confidence in Turnaround

January 08, 2026 — 05:36 pm EST

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), a maker of automobiles and commercial vehicles, closed Thursday's session at $14.40, up 4.80%. Ford Motor Company IPO'd in 1972 and has grown 563% since going public. Trading volume reached 145.2 million shares, about 71% above its three-month average of 84.6 million shares.

Thursday's action is centered on Ford’s analyst upgrade and its CES driver-assistance roadmap. Investors are watching upcoming Q4 results to gauge execution on EV and software plans.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) finished flat at 6,921, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.44% to 23,480. Within the Automotive industry peers, General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) rose 3.89% and 0.70%, respectively, as investors weigh hybrid demand trends and competitive EV positioning.

What this means for investors

Ford stock surged to a new 52-week high today after an analyst upgrade and a well-received presentation at the recent CES convention in Las Vegas. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford to the equivalent of a buy rating, raising its price target from $11 to $16.

That upgrade came after the automaker impressed analysts with its autonomous driving technology plan for Level 3 “eyes-off” system by 2028, built on a new EV platform. A successful push into autonomy software could drive future revenue and profit sources for Ford.

Last week, Ford increased its 2025 earnings outlook, even as it booked nearly $20 billion in charges related to changes in its electric vehicle business plan. That focus on profitability has investors boosting Ford stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

F
GM
TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.