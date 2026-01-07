Stock Market Today, Jan. 7: Intel Surges After Panther Lake AI PC Chips Spark Investor Optimism

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), a major designer of microprocessors and chipsets, closed Wednesday at $42.63, rising 6.52% after enthusiasm around its new Panther Lake AI PC chips and 18A manufacturing roadmap. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 12,996% since going public. Trading volume reached 164 million shares, about 8% above its three-month average of 89 million shares.



Wednesday’s trade featured Intel’s CES-linked AI PC announcements and renewed focus on its 18A process. Investors are watching how these products translate into data center and client PC demand.

How the markets moved today



The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.34% to 6,921, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged up 0.16% to finish at 23,584. Within Semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) fell 2.02% and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) gained 0.98%, underscoring diverging reactions to shifting AI and PC chip expectations.

What this means for investors

Like many tech companies, Intel is presenting at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and today it debuted its 18A-based Panther Lake processors. This new chip provides a data point on which to judge the company's turnaround story. The market seemed to think the turnaround thesis is still intact as shares rose today, and one Wall Street analyst upgraded the stock to a "buy" with a $50 price target. Should the stock reach that level, it would represent a 17% increase from today's closing price. Investors should continue to monitor Intel's manufacturing transition.

