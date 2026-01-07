Markets
INTC

Stock Market Today, Jan. 7: Intel Surges After Panther Lake AI PC Chips Spark Investor Optimism

January 07, 2026 — 06:26 pm EST

Written by Jeff Santoro for The Motley Fool->

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), a major designer of microprocessors and chipsets, closed Wednesday at $42.63, rising 6.52% after enthusiasm around its new Panther Lake AI PC chips and 18A manufacturing roadmap. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 12,996% since going public. Trading volume reached 164 million shares, about 8% above its three-month average of 89 million shares.

Wednesday’s trade featured Intel’s CES-linked AI PC announcements and renewed focus on its 18A process. Investors are watching how these products translate into data center and client PC demand.

How the markets moved today


The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.34% to 6,921, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged up 0.16% to finish at 23,584. Within Semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) fell 2.02% and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) gained 0.98%, underscoring diverging reactions to shifting AI and PC chip expectations.

What this means for investors

Like many tech companies, Intel is presenting at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and today it debuted its 18A-based Panther Lake processors. This new chip provides a data point on which to judge the company's turnaround story. The market seemed to think the turnaround thesis is still intact as shares rose today, and one Wall Street analyst upgraded the stock to a "buy" with a $50 price target. Should the stock reach that level, it would represent a 17% increase from today's closing price. Investors should continue to monitor Intel's manufacturing transition.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
AMD
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.