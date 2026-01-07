Stock Market Today, Jan. 7: Critical Metals Surges After Greenland Pilot-Plant Construction Approval

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML), a mining exploration and development focused on critical metals and minerals company, closed Wednesday's session at $13.75, up 16.43%. The move followed updates confirming construction approval for a Greenland pilot-plant facility. Investors are watching how the Tanbreez project strengthens rare-earth supply security.



Trading volume reached 46.2 million shares, coming in about 200% above versus its three-month average of 15.5 million shares.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.34% to 6,921, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) inched up 0.16% to 23,584. Within diversified metals and mining, industry peers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) posted mixed moves, underscoring how project funding, cost actions, and geopolitical narratives are driving stock-level divergences.

What this means for investors

The Trump administration has been vocal recently about national security implications surrounding Greenland. That led to high investor interest in Critical Materials stock today. It was timely after reports said that the mining company has officially authorized initiating construction to support its Tanbreez rare earths project in Greenland.

Among many other important uses, rare earth elements are crucial in cutting-edge military technologies. The U.S. Department of Defense has identified rare earths as a strategic resource essential for systems such as radar, missile guidance, and secure communications.

Investors should be cognizant that geopolitical events have been the real catalyst driving shares higher, however.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Lithium Americas. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Compass Minerals International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.