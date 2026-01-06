Markets
Stock Market Today, Jan. 6: Vale Shares Jump on Strong Day for Mining Stocks

January 06, 2026 — 06:04 pm EST

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Vale (NYSE:VALE), a global iron ore and nickel producer, closed Tuesday's session at $14.17, up 4.50%. Vale IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 530% since going public. Trading volume reached 57.2 million shares, coming in about 75% above its three-month average of 32.7 million shares.

Tuesday's move followed disclosures of new and increased institutional positions in Vale and fresh features reassessing the stock's 2025 rally and decade-long returns. Investors are also watching how production, costs, and capital returns evolve.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.62% to finish at 6,945, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.65% to close at 23,547. Within the metals & mining space, industry peers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) climbed 2.66% and 2.43%, respectively, as investors weigh commodity-price leverage and capital-spending plans across diversified miners. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) jumped 8.2%, however, helping to explain the high trading volume in Vale, too.

What this means for investors

Institutional investor, Advisory Resource Group, disclosed a new third-quarter position of 132,058 Vale shares, helping to boost sentiment. Kathmere Capital Management also reported lifting its Vale stake by 50% to about $1.3 million.

Another tailwind for the mining sector was due to Wall Street analyst optimism on Albemarle. Artificial intelligence (AI) advances are boosting prospects for autonomous robots and electric vehicles. Vale's leading nickel production puts it in a good place to benefit from those future trends.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BHP Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

