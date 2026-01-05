Markets
SLB

Stock Market Today, Jan. 5: SLB Surges on Venezuela-Driven Oil Volatility and Digital Growth Momentum

January 05, 2026 — 05:58 pm EST

Written by Jeff Santoro for The Motley Fool->

SLB (NYSE:SLB), a global provider of technology and services for the energy industry, closed Monday’s session at $43.80, up 8.96%. SLB IPO'd in 1981 and has grown 245% since going public. Trading volume reached 52.9 million shares, coming in about 235% above its three-month average of 15.8 million shares.


Monday’s moves followed Venezuela-driven oil market volatility and a premarket surge in oilfield-services stocks, with investors watching upcoming SLB results for 2026 spending signals.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.64% to 6,903, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.69% to finish at 23,396. Oil and gas equipment peers also gained, with Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) growing by 7.84%, while Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) advanced 4.09%, reflecting broad strength across the sector on the Venezuela news.

What this means for investors

While world events have many potential outcomes, they can also drive stock movements in the short term. The news from over the weekend about the removal of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro caused movement with many companies in the oil industry, including SLB. Some analysts recently lifted price targets, which also likely contributed to some of the recent stock surge. It's important to remember that there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to the future of the oil industry in Venezuela, which investors should take into consideration when making investment decisions.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 966%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 5, 2026.

Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLB
HAL
BKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.