Stock Market Today, Jan. 5: NuScale Power Surges on Nuclear Policy Tailwinds

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR), a startup focused on developing small modular (nuclear) reactors, closed Monday’s session at $18.78, up 15.14%. Trading volume reached 62.6 million shares, coming in about 157% above its three-month average of 24.3 million shares.

Monday’s move came during a renewed rally in nuclear energy names, with investors watching U.S. policy support and interest in the potential for small modular reactors. NuScale Power IPO'd in 2022 and has grown 87% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.64% to 6,903, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.69% to finish at 23,396. Within nuclear power technology, industry peers BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) both saw gains.

What this means for investors

We are only two days into 2026 trading, and NuScale shares are up over 30%. The company's surge comes as Politico reports that the House of Representatives will kick off the year with a discussion on nuclear energy. In addition, last summer, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved NuScale's latest reactor power plant design. This could put the company in a good position to benefit from pro-nuclear government policies.

However, even with recent gains, NuScale is still down over 9% in the past year. One reason is that the company nearly doubled its authorized capital stock at the end of 2025. Not only did this dilute existing shareholder value, it also raised structural and governance questions about NuScale.

Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies and GE Aerospace. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.