Markets
MSFT

Stock Market Today, Jan. 29: Microsoft Falls After Azure Growth Slows and AI Spending Raises Investor Concerns

January 29, 2026 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by Josh Kohn-Lindquist for The Motley Fool->

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which develops software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide, closed Thursday at $433.50, down 9.99%. Shares declined after earnings and AI capital expenditure updates led investors to focus on slowing Azure cloud growth.
Trading volume reached 126.5 million shares, about 366% above its three-month average of 27.1 million shares. Microsoft IPO'd in 1986 and has grown 445,782% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 dipped 0.17% to 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72% to 23,685 as large-cap tech weighed on software-heavy benchmarks. Among software industry peers, Apple closed at $258.01, up 0.61%, and Alphabet finished at $338.25, gaining 0.67%, both showing more resilient reactions than Microsoft.

What this means for investors

Despite growing sales and earnings per share by 17% and 24% during the second quarter -- easily surpassing Wall Street’s expectations -- Microsoft stock sold off 10% today. While the company’s Intelligent Cloud unit continued to see accelerating growth at 29% in Q2, the market seemed more focused on the fact that Microsoft’s capex jumped 89% year over year from Q2 2025.

Now trading at 26 times forward earnings, I’d argue this sell-off is a bit extreme given the company’s persistent sales growth and even stronger EPS growth. That said, management admitted two-thirds of its Q2 capex was dedicated to “short-lived” assets like CPUs and GPUs, so the market will want to start to see (or maybe even already wanted to see) a higher ROI from the company’s massive capex outlays.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.