Stock Market Today, Jan. 29: AT&T Climbs as Earnings Confirm Cash Flow Strength

January 29, 2026 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by Eric Trie for The Motley Fool->

AT&T (NYSE:T), a provider of wireless, broadband, and fixed-line telecom services, closed Thursday at $25.11, up 4.32%. The stock moved higher after analyst upgrades and a strong fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report.
The company’s trading volume reached 62.3 million shares, coming in about 37% above its three-month average of 45.6 million shares. AT&T IPO'd in 1983 and has grown 547% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.17% to 6,966, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.72% to 23,685. Among telecommunications rivals, Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) closed at $39.81, up 1.01%, while T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) finished at $189.28, gaining 1.63% as investors assessed competitive positioning and recent network issues.

What this means for investors

AT&T rose Thursday after fourth-quarter results showed continued strength in its wireless and broadband businesses. The gain stood out on a down day for the broader market, with above-average volume signaling renewed attention to the company’s earnings stability rather than a shift in growth expectations.

The report reinforced AT&T’s positioning as a cash-generative telecom operator. Sales growth and steady subscriber trends suggest network investments are supporting more consistent operating performance, a key factor for investors favoring defensive exposure amid uneven market conditions.

A multi-part U.S. dollar bond issuance added balance-sheet flexibility, while AT&T’s management reiterated its plans for 5G and fiber expansion. Investors will be watching whether execution continues to support dividends and buybacks without increasing leverage, as those trade-offs are likely to shape relative valuation in the quarters ahead.

