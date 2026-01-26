Stock Market Today, Jan. 26: CoreWeave Jumps After Nvidia Invests $2 Billion in AI Infrastructure Partnership

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), an AI-focused cloud GPU provider, closed Monday at $98.31, up 5.73%. The stock advanced after Nvidia disclosed a $2 billion equity stake and an expanded AI infrastructure partnership.

Trading volume reached 48.5 million shares, about 67% above its three-month average of 29 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 146% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.50% to finish Monday at 6,950, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.43% to close at 23,601. Within cloud infrastructure services, industry peers Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed at $186.36 (-0.70%) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) finished at $470.28 (+0.93%), underscoring mixed reactions to AI demand and spending.

What this means for investors

Nvidia was already an investor and partner with CoreWeave, and the AI leader expanded its stake with the announcement today that it will invest another $2 billion in the company. That brings its ownership stake to over 10%, and maybe more importantly, signals a long runway for AI infrastructure demand.

The fact that it is supporting building another 5 megawatts (MW) of AI infrastructure by 2030 strengthens the investing case for CoreWeave. CoreWeave is quickly expanding capacity and spending large amounts of capital. Investors should be aware of the risks involved, however. If demand for that capacity eases, it would leave CoreWeave in a financially precarious position and could hit the stock in a big way.

