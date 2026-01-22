Stock Market Today, Jan. 22: Huntington Bancshares Falls After Missing Revenue and EPS Estimates

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), a U.S. commercial and consumer bank, closed Thursday at $17.64, down 6.02%. The stock moved lower after Q4 2025 results missed revenue and EPS estimates, highlighting higher expenses and credit provisions. Investors are watching how Southern U.S. expansion and credit costs affect 2026 profitability.

Trading volume reached 86.2 million shares, about 204% above its three-month average of 28.4 million shares. Huntington Bancshares went public in 1980 and has grown 1,734% since then.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 added 0.54% to finish Thursday at 6,913, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.91% to close at 23,436. Among regional banks, Fifth Third Bancorp closed at $50.89, down 3.73%, while KeyCorp slipped 0.58% to $21.57 as investors reassess regional bank growth plans and M&A.

What this means for investors

While Huntington grew revenue by 12% in Q4, EPS dipped, and both figures missed analysts’ expectations, prompting today’s move downward. Making matters worse, the bank’s criticized asset ratio rose from 3.79% to 4.23% quarter over quarter, and management guided for expenses to rise by 10% in 2026 due to pending acquisitions, souring the market’s reaction today.

Looking elsewhere in management’s guidance, however, things look pretty good. Stand-alone net interest income, loans, deposits, and fee revenue are expected to rise by 11.5%, 11.5%, 8.5%, and 14.5% at the midpoint, respectively. Furthermore, management expects full synergies from its Vertex acquisition by Q2 and its Cadence acquisition by Q4, suggesting the potential for success expanding into the South.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.