Stock Market Today, Jan. 21: Vale Jumps After Trading Volume Surges Well Above Average

Vale (NYSE:VALE), a global iron ore and nickel producer, closed Wednesday at $15.57, up 4.29%. The stock moved higher during a choppy recovery session as materials and mining names rebounded with Wall Street, and investors are watching how macro conditions and iron ore demand shape earnings power next.

Trading volume reached 57.9 million shares, coming in about 74% above compared with its three-month average of 33.3 million shares. Vale IPO'd in 2002 and has grown 592% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 1.16% to finish near 6,875, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 1.18% to close around 23,225. Among metals and mining industry peers, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) closed at $65.61, up 1.89%, and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) finished at $88.84, gaining 3.69% as cyclicals participated in the rebound.

What this means for investors

It was a bumpy day in the markets as all eyes were on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and President Trump’s speech there. As tensions eased regarding a U.S. takeover of Greenland, material and mining stocks like Vale surged.

After his speech in Davos, President Trump posted “We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” on his Truth Social platform.

While there’s no indication that mining would be involved in any Greenland deal, investors breathed a sigh of relief with recently threatened new tariffs being taken off the table, at least for now.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BHP Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.