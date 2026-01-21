Markets
IBRX

Stock Market Today, Jan. 21: ImmunityBio Rises Again As Short-Sellers Face Losses

January 21, 2026 — 05:58 pm EST

Written by Josh Kohn-Lindquist for The Motley Fool->

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), which develops immunotherapies for cancers and infectious diseases, closed Wednesday at $6.92, up 6.79%. The stock moved higher as short-sellers considered what to do after the company’s share price tripled in just three weeks this year. Trading volume reached 93.5 million shares, about 357% above its three-month average of 20.5 million shares. ImmunityBio IPO'd in 2015 and has fallen 80% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 gained 1.16% to finish Wednesday at 6,875, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.18% to close at 23,225. Within biotechnology, peers Nkarta closed at $2.2 (+7.84%) and Allogene Therapeutics ended at $1.6 (+1.91%), underscoring ongoing interest in higher-risk drug developers.

What this means for investors

ImmunityBio’s incredible run continued today as short-sellers considered closing their positions in the stock following a tremendous batch of news over the last two weeks. Today’s 7% share price increase doesn’t really tie to any specific news, but likely stems from a certain amount of these short-sellers covering their positions following recent positive developments.

Bloomberg reports that short-sellers now face a nearly $500 million paper loss on the stock following its rise, thanks to 35% of its public float being held short before this year’s run. Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, ImmunityBio’s chief scientist, medical officer, and executive chairman, explained, “It was hard for me to understand how you would short a stock for a company trying to find a cure for cancer.” I’d tend to agree at this point.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nkarta. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IBRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.