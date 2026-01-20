Stock Market Today, Jan. 20: Ondas' Strong 2026 Outlook Impresses Analysts

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS), a provider of autonomous drone infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and automated data solutions, closed Tuesday at $13.13, up 8.18%. The stock moved higher during the regular session as multiple firms raised price targets following Ondas’ 2026 revenue forecast increase.

Trading volume reached 148.9 million shares, coming in about 55% above compared with its three-month average of 96.4 million shares. Ondas IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 120% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 2.06% to finish Tuesday at 6,797, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 2.39% to close at 22,954. Industry peers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) closed at $241.21, down 0.91%, and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) ended at $356.83, gaining 10.05%, underscoring mixed sentiment.

What this means for investors

Ondas erased some of this week's losses today. Shares dipped in early trading on the back of dilution fears following a $1 billion direct share offer. However, a slew of price upgrades turned the tide as Wall Street returned from the holiday weekend.

H.C. Wainwright maintained its "Buy" rating and pushed its price target from $12.00 to $25.00. It pointed to its sales pipeline of over $500 million and strong position in the autonomous aerial and robotics markets. Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY), Needham, and Lake Street also increased their price targets.

Last week, Ondas increased its revenue forecast for the 2026 fiscal year from $170 million to $180 million. At an investor day on Friday, Jan. 16, the firm told analysts its Q4 2025 revenue would be over 50% higher than last year.

