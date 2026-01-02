Stock Market Today, Jan. 2: Tesla Falls After Q4 Delivery Decline Highlights Shift Toward Energy and Autonomy

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)closed Friday at $438.07, down 2.6%. Tesla IPO'd in 2010 and has grown 27,452% since going public. Trading volume reached 84.6 million shares, coming in roughly 2.4% above its three-month average of 82.5 million shares.



Friday’s action followed fresh Q4 delivery data and ongoing debate over Tesla's pivot toward autonomy and energy, and investors are watching how quickly new AI and robotaxi efforts can scale.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.19% to close at 6,859, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) slipped 0.03% to finish at 23,236. Automotive industry peers Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rose 1.68% and General Motors (NYSE:GM) fell 0.42%, as legacy automakers' EV growth and GM's strong 2025 stock performance highlighted intensifying competitive pressure.

Tesla reported Q4 deliveries were 418,227, a drop of nearly 16% versus the prior-year period. 2025 full-year deliveries declined 8.5%. However, there was also good news in Tesla's update. Deployment of energy storage products rose to a record 14.2 gigawatt hours (GWh). Deployments in Tesla's fast-growing energy segment soared nearly 50% year over year.

Investors seem to be focusing on the company's energy segment, along with its expanding autonomous vehicle and humanoid robot technologies. Those are the areas CEO Elon Musk has been pushing for investors to make their primary focus.

Investors will hear more on Jan. 28 when the company reports its full fourth-quarter financial results and provides updates on progress with robotaxis and robots.

