Markets

Stock Market Today, Jan. 15: Taiwan Semiconductor's Strong Outlook Dampens AI Bubble Fears

January 15, 2026 — 05:54 pm EST

Written by Emma Newbery for The Motley Fool->

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.26% to 6,944.47. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.25% to 23,530.02, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDEX: ^DJI) climbed 0.60% to 49,442.44 as chip-led gains helped break yesterday's dip.

Market movers

Semiconductor names rallied after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (NYSE:TSM) remarkable results lifted peers, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). Asset manager BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) gained on an earnings beat and a 10% dividend hike.

What this means for investors

Today's big news was blowout earnings from chipmaker giant TSMC. The company announced a 35% increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations on all fronts. Crucially, the chipmaking giant raised its long-term forecast and predicted another breakout year for artificial intelligence (AI) in 2026.

TSMC's positive outlook goes some way to dampen fears about a potential AI bubble. The company gained 4.44% taking it to $341.64. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), also gained on chip optimism. Investor confidence is starting to return with a reduction in geopolitical tensions.

Banks were back in the green today after a difficult week. BlackRock said it had reached a record $14 trillion in assets. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) both reported solid growth, causing the Financial Times to name last year the best for investment banking since 2021.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 15, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Goldman Sachs Group, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.