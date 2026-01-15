Stock Market Today, Jan. 15: Taiwan Semiconductor's Strong Outlook Dampens AI Bubble Fears

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.26% to 6,944.47. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.25% to 23,530.02, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDEX: ^DJI) climbed 0.60% to 49,442.44 as chip-led gains helped break yesterday's dip.

Market movers

Semiconductor names rallied after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (NYSE:TSM) remarkable results lifted peers, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). Asset manager BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) gained on an earnings beat and a 10% dividend hike.

What this means for investors

Today's big news was blowout earnings from chipmaker giant TSMC. The company announced a 35% increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations on all fronts. Crucially, the chipmaking giant raised its long-term forecast and predicted another breakout year for artificial intelligence (AI) in 2026.

TSMC's positive outlook goes some way to dampen fears about a potential AI bubble. The company gained 4.44% taking it to $341.64. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), also gained on chip optimism. Investor confidence is starting to return with a reduction in geopolitical tensions.

Banks were back in the green today after a difficult week. BlackRock said it had reached a record $14 trillion in assets. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) both reported solid growth, causing the Financial Times to name last year the best for investment banking since 2021.

Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Goldman Sachs Group, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

