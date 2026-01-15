Stock Market Today, Jan. 15: Grab Slides After AI Logistics Investment Fails to Offset Share Price Weakness

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB), Southeast Asia superapp for mobility and payments, closed Thursday at $4.39, down 5.18%. The stock is sliding as recent coverage emphasizes week- and month-long share price weakness and intrinsic-value debates, and investors are watching whether fundamentals and AI-driven logistics investments can stabilize sentiment.

Trading volume reached 111 million shares, about 133% above its three-month average of 48.4 million shares. Grab IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 63% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.26% to finish Thursday at 6,945, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.25% to close at 23,530. Within superapp services encompassing ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital payments, Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) closed at $84.38, down 0.32%, and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) ended at $18.88, down 0.21%, underscoring modest pressure across sector rivals.

What this means for investors

While there was no specific news today to cause the drop in Grab stock, it continues a trend seen over the past week as shares have dropped 10% over the last five trading days and 13% over the past month. Last week, Grab announced the acquisition of Infermove, a Chinese AI robotics firm, to improve its first- and last-mile delivery efficiency. Like all acquisitions, this could cause near-term margin challenges but improve margins over time. Investors should keep an eye on how this acquisition plays out over the coming quarters.

Down more than 60% since its IPO, the market has yet to give the company the benefit of the doubt on whether it can reach consistent long-term cash generation and profitability.

