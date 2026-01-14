Stock Market Today, Jan. 14: Intel Jumps on Sold Out 2026 Server CPU Capacity

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which designs and manufactures microprocessors and related technologies, closed Wednesday at $48.72, up 3.02%. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 14,867% since going public. Trading volume reached 147 million shares, about 60% above its three-month average of 91.7 million shares.



Wednesday's action reflected continued enthusiasm around Intel's artificial intelligence (AI) server and foundry narrative, while investors are watching how sustained AI data center demand shapes 2026 capacity and margin visibility.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.51% to 6,928, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.00% to 23,472. Within semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered mixed moves, as investors weigh AI-driven growth expectations against supply constraints and shifting competitive dynamics.

What this means for investors

Intel shares have already soared more than 30% this year. That's partially due to server chip shortages. Intel's server central processing unit (CPU) capacity is already nearly sold out for 2026, and the company could be increasing prices on chips.

Investors shouldn't expect the stock's run to continue undeterred. Tailwinds, including AI demand and a push for domestic foundry manufacturing, have boosted optimism on Intel's business.

These tailwinds may be priced in at this point, however. An economic downturn or dip in demand for AI infrastructure could result in a correction after such a strong stock run.

