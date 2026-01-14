Stock Market Today, Jan. 14: CleanSpark Shares Jump After Texas Land Deal for AI Data Center Expansion

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), Bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure operator, closed Wednesday’s session at $13.34, up 6.29%. CleanSpark IPO'd in 2016 and has fallen 87% since going public. Trading volume reached 59.7 million shares, which is approximately 89% above its three-month average of 31.5 million shares.



Wednesday’s action reflected investors reacting to CleanSpark’s latest Texas land purchase for AI data centers and a fresh analyst upgrade, and they are now watching how quickly new capacity converts into revenue.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 slipped 0.51% to 6,928, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.00% to 23,472. Among Bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions, industry peers Mara Holdings and Riot Platforms gained 1.46% and 3.34%, suggesting investors are rewarding miners pursuing larger-scale compute and power infrastructure.

What this means for investors

Yesterday, Northland Capital Markets named CleanSpark a "strong buy" with a price target of $22.50 -- implying roughly 80% upside. The firm cited "abundant opportunities" for CleanSpark to expand into the high-performance computing (HPC) and AI data center infrastructure niche -- diversifying away from its sole status as a Bitcoin miner.

Today, that outlook took a step closer to reality as CleanSpark bought 447 acres of land near Houston, Texas, to support its data center ambitions. This is the company's second recent land purchase in Texas, after buying 271 acres in October 2025 for its first data center campus. Reaching profitability in 2025, CleanSpark is interesting, but perhaps best for highly risk-tolerant (and tech-savvy) investors.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.