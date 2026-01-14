Stock Market Today, Jan. 14: Bank of America Falls After Strong Earnings Meet Softer Net Interest Income Outlook

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), a global consumer and commercial bank, closed Wednesday at $52.48, down 3.78% after investors weighed strong Q4 results against a softer net interest income outlook and sector pressures. Bank of America IPO'd in 1973 and has grown 1,034% since going public. Trading volume reached 84.1 million shares, about 124% above its three-month average of 37.6 million shares.



Wednesday's trading followed Q4 results that topped expectations but paired solid revenue and trading performance with tempered 2026 net interest income guidance, and investors are watching future rate trends and banking regulation signals next.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.51% to 6,928, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 1.00% to 23,472. Among banks, industry peers JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) lost 0.96% and 4.61%, respectively, as investors weighed big-bank earnings quality and the outlook for net interest margins.

What this means for investors

Bank of America said it expects net interest income, an important source of revenue, to rise between 5% and 7% this year. While those are solid results for the lending portion of the business, growing expenses have investors worried about profitability going forward.

The business showed greater strength in equities trading, with revenue rising by 23%. That beat estimates, but shares had already surged by about 17% in the last six months prior to today's report.

Concerns about regulatory uncertainty, future interest rates, and steady pressure on large banks had investors selling shares today.

