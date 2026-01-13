Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Intel Jumps on KeyBanc Upgrade Highlighting Strong AI Server CPU Demand

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), a designer and manufacturer of microprocessors and related semiconductor products, closed Tuesday at $47.29, up 7.33%. Intel IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 14,428% since going public. Trading volume reached 167 million shares, about 82% above its three-month average of 90 million shares.

Tuesday’s action centered on a KeyBanc upgrade and a higher $60 price target for Intel, with investors watching whether AI-driven server CPU demand can sustain tight 2026 supply and pricing power.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.19% to 6,964, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) edged down 0.10% to 23,710. Within Semiconductors, industry peers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose 6.39% and 0.47%, respectively, as traders focused on AI data-center chip demand across leading chipmakers.

What this means for investors



Tuesday brought an analyst upgrade of Intel stock to Overweight with a $60 target. There was further reporting during the market's trading session that Intel's AI and data center CPUs appear to be largely sold out for the year. These new items together help continue the momentum around the idea that Intel is a turnaround story for 2026.

Investors will get a more detailed update on the company's progress when it reports it's Q4 and full year 2025 results after the market closes on January 20. This will be an opportunity for investors to check on AI momentum, cash burn, and the company's process on its foundry business.

