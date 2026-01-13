Stock Market Today, Jan. 13: Advanced Micro Devices Jumps After Analyst Upgrade Highlights AI Server Chip Demand

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), a leading CPU and GPU designer, closed Tuesday’s session at $220.97, up 6.39% following a bullish analyst upgrade and a separate analyst's positive earnings preview for the stock. Advanced Micro Devices IPO'd in 1980 and has grown 6,915% since going public. Trading volume reached 55 million shares, approximately 25% above its three-month average of 43.9 million.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 slipped 0.20% to 6,963, while the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.10% to finish at 23,710. Among Semiconductor Manufacturing rivals, Nvidia gained 0.47% and Intel rose 7.33%, as investors compared AI server positioning and upcoming product ramps across the group.

What this means for investors

AMD rose 6% today after a KeyBanc analyst stated that the company's server CPUs were almost sold out for 2026, thanks to AI and data center tailwinds. The analyst also noted that they expect AMD's serve GPU business to grow by at least 50% -- prompting them to raise their price target on the stock to $270. This target represents 22% upside, even after today's increase.

This news follows a Bank of America earnings preview for AMD, where the firm said it expects a beat and raise during the company's quarterly report on Jan. 22, powered by booming data center sales. AMD is now up 77% over the last year and trades at 34 times forward earnings, which, in my opinion, is reasonable considering its leadership positioning and the industry megatrends supporting its operations.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.