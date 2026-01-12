Stock Market Today, Jan. 12: CoreWeave Surges After CEO Rebuttal Restores Confidence in AI Cloud Model

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), a cloud-based GPU infrastructure provider for AI workloads, closed Monday's session at $89.93, up 12.22%. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 125% since going public. Trading volume reached 42.1 million shares, coming in about 49% above its three-month average of 28.2 million shares.



During Monday's regular session, investors responded to CoreWeave's CEO commentary, new analyst coverage, and fresh AI infrastructure headlines, while watching how sustained GPU demand shapes future guidance.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.15% to close at 6,977, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.26% to finish at 23,734. Within cloud infrastructure services, industry peers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) gained 1.96% and 3.97%, respectively, as investors tracked AI-related network demand and evolving cloud pricing power.

What this means for investors

CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator made headlines after he and another executive spoke on a podcast addressing concerns over the useful life span of graphics processing units (GPUs) the company has accumulated.

That helped push investors back into the stock with analysts backing CoreWeave as it plans to add Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) next-generation Rubin AI architecture to its infrastructure. Nvidia holds a meaningful minority stake in CoreWeave, which also gives investors confidence in its future growth.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia and has the following options: short February 2026 $170 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare, DigitalOcean, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.