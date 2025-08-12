Stock Market Today: Intel Rallies After Trump Signals Support for CEO Amid U.S. Chip Strategy Talks

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) climbed 5.5% on Tuesday to close at $21.81, fueled by renewed political momentum and heightened investor interest. Trading volume surged to 131.5 million shares -- over 55% above the 3-month average -- as traders responded positively to reports of a White House meeting between Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and President Donald Trump.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.4%, while the S&P 500 added 1.1%. Semiconductors broadly benefited from a combination of bullish sentiment, favorable inflation reports, and speculation around new U.S. industrial policy.

Despite continued competition from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), which rose 0.9%, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), up 0.5%, Intel's political tailwind provided a unique catalyst. Still, investors are watching closely for signs of execution on its manufacturing roadmaps and commitments from major U.S. customers.



Tan's meeting with Trump marks a reversal in tone from just days earlier, when the president publicly called for Tan's resignation over alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Following Monday's sit-down, the two are expected to meet again next week, with analysts suggesting Intel may now be positioned as a strategic partner in Trump's push for expanded domestic chip manufacturing.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.