INTC

Stock Market Today: Intel Jumps on Reports of Partnership Talks With TSMC and Apple

September 25, 2025 — 05:32 pm EDT

Written by Daily Stock News for The Motley Fool

Today, Tuesday, September 25, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $33.99, rising 8.87%. The stock saw heavy trading of about 291 million shares, nearly 2.7 times its three-month average. Shares reached a high of $34.25 intraday, matching the 52-week high.

The broader market was under pressure. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.50% to 6,604.72, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slipped 0.50% to 22,384.70, as technology and growth stocks weighed on indexes.

Among chip peers, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) gained 0.41% to $177.69, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) declined 1.44% to $276.66.

Intel’s move came after reports that it has approached Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) for a potential partnership, according to the Wall Street Journal, and is in early discussions with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) about possible collaboration, reported by Bloomberg News. These updates follow last weeks annoucement of a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), aimed at co-developing AI and CPU products. For investors, the ongoing talks highlight Intel’s push to strengthen its foundry and design position, though the outcome depends on whether discussions with potential partners ultimately progress into firm agreements.

Market data sourced from Google Finance and Yahoo! Finance on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

