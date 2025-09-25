Stock Market Today: Intel Jumps on Reports of Partnership Talks With TSMC and Apple

Today, Tuesday, September 25, Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $33.99, rising 8.87%. The stock saw heavy trading of about 291 million shares, nearly 2.7 times its three-month average. Shares reached a high of $34.25 intraday, matching the 52-week high.

The broader market was under pressure. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) fell 0.50% to 6,604.72, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) slipped 0.50% to 22,384.70, as technology and growth stocks weighed on indexes.

Among chip peers, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) gained 0.41% to $177.69, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) declined 1.44% to $276.66.

Intel’s move came after reports that it has approached Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) for a potential partnership, according to the Wall Street Journal, and is in early discussions with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) about possible collaboration, reported by Bloomberg News. These updates follow last weeks annoucement of a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), aimed at co-developing AI and CPU products. For investors, the ongoing talks highlight Intel’s push to strengthen its foundry and design position, though the outcome depends on whether discussions with potential partners ultimately progress into firm agreements.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,280!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,802!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems.The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.