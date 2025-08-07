Stock Market Today: Intel Falls 3% Amid CEO Scrutiny, Chip Rivals Rally

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares fell 3.14% Tuesday to close at $19.77, underperforming the broader chip sector despite a generally upbeat day for tech stocks. Trading volume surged to 130.1 million shares, over 50% above its three-month average, as the company faced pressure surrounding CEO Lip-Bu Tan's leadership.

Intel's stock performance lagged behind key peers. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) gained 5.7% to $172.40, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 0.8% to $180.77, both lifted by optimism around proposed tariff relief for U.S.-based chipmakers. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.1%.

The stock price movement came after public comments from President Donald Trump, who called for Tan's resignation over reporting that noted ties to Chinese investment entities. The president's remarks overshadowed otherwise favorable sector news, including potential U.S. government policy support for domestic semiconductor production.

Intel is in the midst of a strategic shift. Tan, who took over the CEO role at Intel in March 2025, recently acknowledged the company's decline in the AI chip race, as it pivots toward edge computing, cost-cutting, and renewed foundry investments.

Should you invest $1,000 in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,099,758!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.