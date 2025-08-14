Stock Market Today: Intel Climbs as White House Mulls Strategic Stake in Chipmaker

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) surged 7.4% on Thursday to close at $23.86, with trading volume roughly doubling its 3-month average. The rally followed reports that the Trump administration is in talks to take a financial stake in the company. The move would support Intel's Ohio manufacturing project and signal renewed federal backing.

The broader market traded flat. The S&P 500 inched up 0.03%, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 0.01%. Despite the lukewarm performance of major indexes, semiconductor stocks showed relative strength amid fresh policy momentum.

Intel outpaced peers in the chip space. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 0.3% to $182.02, while Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) gained 0.7% to close at $311.23. While both firms have enjoyed consistent gains this year, Intel's surge stood out amid growing speculation that a U.S. government partnership could reshape its future.

The proposed federal investment -- still under discussion -- would back Intel's previously delayed Ohio fab buildout. It marks a major show of confidence in CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who met with President Donald Trump earlier this week. With the administration increasingly focused on tech-sector self-reliance, Intel's role as a domestic champion may finally be regaining traction.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: short August 2025 $24 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.