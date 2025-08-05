Markets
HIMS

Stock Market Today: Hims & Hers Tumbles 12% on Revenue Miss Despite 73% Growth

August 05, 2025 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by Daily Stock News for The Motley Fool->

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) fell 12.36% to $55.52, with volume spiking to nearly 104 million shares--more than twice its three-month average. The stock now trades nearly 24% below its recent high, despite growing second-quarter revenue 73% year over year to $544.8 million. That figure fell just short of analyst expectations, triggering a sharp sell-off.

The company posted net income of $42.5 million, beating forecasts, and more than doubled adjusted EBITDA to $82.2 million. Subscribers rose 31% to 2.4 million, and average monthly revenue per user grew 30% to $74.

Peers were mixed: Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) edged down 0.14%, while Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) fell 0.6%. Investors showed relative caution across digital health, though Hims' premium valuation at a P/E of 81 and negative free cash flow appeared to amplify downside pressure.

Despite the drop, management reaffirmed full-year guidance and highlighted future expansion into hormone health, diagnostics, and longevity services. Some analysts remain optimistic, though the quarter may test short-term confidence.

Market data sourced from Google Finance and Yahoo! Finance on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

Should you invest $1,000 in Hims & Hers Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Hims & Hers Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hims & Hers Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $631,505!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,313!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS
OPCH
TDOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.