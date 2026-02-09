Stock Market Today, Feb. 9: Oracle Rallies as AI Spending Reframes Its Cloud Growth Story

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), a provider of enterprise software and cloud services , closed Monday at $156.61, up 9.66%. The stock jumped after a D.A. Davidson upgrade to Buy with a higher target and on renewed enthusiasm for Oracle’s AI and cloud opportunities. The company’s trading volume reached 49.5 million shares, which is roughly 73% above compared with its three-month average of 28.6 million shares. Oracle went public in 1986 and has grown 247415% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 0.45% to finish Monday at 6,964, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 0.90% to close at 23,239. Within software - infrastructure, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $413.71 (+3.13%) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) finished at $210.41 (+3.48%), reflecting broad strength across large-cap enterprise software names.

What this means for investors

Oracle’s rally reflects renewed confidence that its cloud business is directly benefiting from AI-driven infrastructure spending. While D.A. Davidson’s upgrade contributed to the move, broader gains among large-cap software companies suggest a wider reassessment of enterprise cloud demand beyond a single rating change.

This shift is supported by strong AI-related capital spending. Increased cloud investment from major platforms has eased concerns that Oracle could be overshadowed by larger hyperscalers, strengthening its long-term expansion strategy. Investors now view Oracle as an active participant in AI infrastructure development rather than a legacy provider. Oracle’s expansion of cloud capacity requires significant investment, keeping attention on cash generation and returns as spending ramps up. Investors will be watching upcoming results and cloud utilization closely to see whether AI-driven demand can translate into durable growth without pressuring free cash flow.

Should you buy stock in Oracle right now?

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends SAP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.