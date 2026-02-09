Stock Market Today, Feb. 9: Oracle Climbs on AI Optimism Despite Software Sector Weakness

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.47% to 6,964.82, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.90% to 23,238.67 on AI‑linked tech strength, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) inched up 0.04% to 50,135.86 after briefly slipping back below 50,000.

Market movers

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) climbed as one of the S&P 500’s notable winners, helping offset pressure in software broadly, while Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) declined as money rotated out of some defensive healthcare names. On the Nasdaq, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) extended gains and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) rallied ahead of its earnings release.

What this means for investors

Markets broadly built upon Friday’s strong tech recovery to start this week. AI-driven tech rotation continued with perceived winners like hardware maker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) continuing to surge while software and service stocks dropped again. Investors feel AI agents could make traditional software as a service (SaaS) business models somewhat obsolete.

One exception was software giant Oracle, which surged nearly 10% on the day. That spike nearly wiped out last week’s losses in the stock. Oracle got a boost from a big analyst upgrade following the recent weakness.

Enthusiasm for AI infrastructure and chip names continued today, too. Upcoming U.S. jobs numbers and inflation releases will likely drive the markets in the coming days. In the meantime, tech names should continue to be volatile as earnings season continues as well.

Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia and has the following options: short February 2026 $170 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck, Nvidia, Oracle, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.