Stock Market Today, Feb. 6: Robinhood Rises With Crypto as Volatility Drives Trading

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), a commission-free trading platform, closed Friday at $82.82, up 13.95% for the session. The stock moved higher as rebounding cryptocurrency prices lifted crypto-exposed brokers and helped shares recover from recent weakness ahead of Friday’s earnings report, while investors are watching how upcoming results reflect crypto activity and trading engagement.



The company’s trading volume reached 53.8 million shares, approximately 97% higher than its three-month average of 27.4 million shares. Robinhood Markets went public in 2021 and has grown 138% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) added 1.97% to finish at 6,930, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) advanced 2.18% to close at 23,031. Within financial services, industry peers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) closed at $105.08 (up 3.02%) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) finished at $74.59 (up 7.34%) as investor interest broadened across retail brokerages.

What this means for investors

Robinhood shares rebounded Friday as a rise in cryptocurrency prices lifted crypto-exposed brokers ahead of the company’s earnings report. The move followed a sharp sell-off earlier in the week and reinforced the extent to which the stock tracks shifts in digital-asset sentiment rather than broader equity-market trends.

After a steep pullback, investors remain split on whether renewed strength in crypto prices can translate into durable trading activity or simply reflects another short-term swing. That uncertainty has kept Robinhood’s shares volatile, with price action driven more by expectations around engagement than by longer-term fundamentals. Investors will be closely watching whether the rebound in cryptocurrency prices is reflected in higher trading volumes while also gauging whether engagement across options and equities holds steady during the recent pullback.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, and short March 2026 $100 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.