Stock Market Today, Feb. 6: Nvidia Leads Rally After AI Hardware Rebounds

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.97% to 6,932.30, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 2.18% to 23,031.21, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) climbed 2.47% to 50,115.66, closing above 50,000 for the first time.

Market movers

Semiconductor bellwethers such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) led a powerful rebound in AI hardware, while crypto‑exposed MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) surged about 25% as Bitcoin snapped back. In contrast, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) slid on a hefty 2026 capex plan, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) fell on reduced HBM4 memory chip expectations.

What this means for investors

A broad rally led the Dow to cross the 50,000 mark for the first time. The index closed above that mark, rising about 2.5% for the day. Blue chip names and AI-related hardware stocks participated in the rally. The strong end to the week reinforced confidence that the ongoing bull market may not be ready to end.

It wasn’t a positive week for all the big names, however. A sell-off earlier in the week wiped $1.5 trillion from previously high-flying tech names. Huge capital spending plans from some big tech names still gave investors pause. Even amidst the rally, both Amazon and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were deeply in the red today.

Risk appetite was on the rebound in general, though. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) recovered to more than $70,000 after sinking as low as almost $60,000 overnight. Optimism for continued AI-driven demand carried the day, however, setting up what could be more interesting trading next week.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia and has the following options: short February 2026 $170 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Bitcoin, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.